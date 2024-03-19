Garmin continua ad aggiornare a buon ritmo i propri smartwatch, anche quelli non più recentissimi e, a pochi giorni di distanza rispetto al rilascio dell’aggiornamento alla versione 18.23 per i dispositivi della serie Forerunner, propone un corposo aggiornamento per tanti altri dispositivi.

L’azienda elvetica ha infatti avviato il rilascio del nuovo aggiornamento alla versione 16.22 del software di sistema per Fenix 7 e Fenix 7 Pro, tra gli altri, andando a risolvere tantissimi problemi e introducendo nuove funzionalità. Scopriamo tutti i dettagli e il changelog completo

Garmin rilascia un corposo aggiornamento per vari smartwatch

Con qualche giorno di ritardo rispetto agli utenti del canale beta, come anticipato, Garmin ha avviato la distribuzione del nuovo aggiornamento alla versione 16.22 del software di sistema di molti dei suoi smartwatch e sportwatch come Garmin D2 Mach 1, Garmin Epix (Gen 2) ed Epix Pro, Garmin Fenix 7 e Fenix 7 Pro, Garmin Marq 2 e Garmin Tactix 7.

Per tutti questi dispositivi, questo corposo aggiornamento porta un sé un gran numero di novità (quasi 40), tra nuove funzionalità (supporto a nuovi sport, rilevamento automatico dell’attività fisica), risoluzione di problemi e bug, miglioramenti alle funzionalità già esistenti e alle traduzioni.

Il changelog completo

Di seguito riportiamo il changelog completo dell’aggiornamento alla versione 16.22 per tutti gli smartwatch sopra-citati:

Added automatic activity type detection within multisport activities.

Added CIQ System7.

Added Jump Rope activity.

Added quick flashlight control when using double-tap LIGHT to enablethe LED flashlight, for models with this hardware.

Added Sleep Coach widget glance.

Added support for Male audio prompts.

Added database of 400m running tracks all over the world.

Added the ability to double-tap the screen in golf green view to mark your current position as the hole location, if you are standing on the green.

Connect IQ bug fixes and improvements.

Fixed bug with “Footpod Connected” banner showing when paired to HRM strap.

Fixed CIQ animations.

Fixed issue where backlight would always stay on when night vision is enabled (Tactix 7 non-AMOLED models only).

Fixed issue where date format setting would not sync down from Garmin Connect during device setup.

Fixed issue where navigation could incorrectly also include a straight-line routing back to start.

Fixed issue where primary race widget would not show results of race completed earlier in the day.

Fixed issue where Spotify shuffle and repeat controls would not work.

Fixed issue with city search where some cities would not be found.

Fixed issue with error icon incorrectly drawing next to the smart notification widget glance.

Fixed issue with some widget glance folder views when in large font mode.

Fixed potential issue causing shutdowns when using heart rate in Connect IQ.

Fixed potential issue where flashlight could enable during a treadmill activity.

Fixed potential issue with temperature data fields on CIQ watch faces.

Fixed potential issues when configuring map layer toggles when subscribed to Outdoor Maps+.

Fixed potential shutdown due to WeChat Pay.

Fixed potential shutdown when deleting a course.

Fixed potential shutdown when launching a workout in the workouts app.

Fixed potential shutdown when listening to music during an activity.

Fixed potential shutdown when requesting weather data.

Fixed potential shutdown when resetting device to default settings.

Fixed potential shutdown with CIQ widget glances.

Fixed UI issue in golf activity on FMB page.

Fixed widget glance folder view for Fish Forecast widget.

Improved ‘5 Minute’ backlight timeout setting to ‘No Timeout’ (non-AMOLED only.)

Improved display of ski/snowboard activity summaries to exclude chairlift data.

Improved incident detection not supported banner to only show once per power cycle of the device.

Improved Max Heart Rate prompt.

Improved scaling on elevation charts to show more variation in elevation where it previously looked flat.

Improved weather to not show misleading information if it’s older than an hour.

Updated translations.

Come aggiornare smartwatch e sportwatch Garmin

Tutti gli smartwatch e sportwatch dell’azienda elvetica possono essere aggiornati attraverso l’app companion (per smartphone) Garmin Connect, attraverso il software per computer Garmin Express o direttamente dal dispositivo, seguendo il percorso “Impostazioni > Aggiornamento software”.

All’interno dei post di annuncio degli aggiornamenti sul forum ufficiale, Garmin sottolinea che l’aggiornamento del software di sistema alla versione 16.22 è in distribuzione graduale già dalla giornata di ieri e che raggiungerà la totalità dei dispositivi compatibili nei prossimi giorni.

