I 72esimi Emmy Awards, che quest’anno si tengono in un formato particolare a causa dell’emergenza COVID-19, sono iniziati con la prima della cinque serate previste, dedicata agli Emmy Creative Arts. Questi ultimi riguardano quelle persone che solitamente non si vedono sullo schermo, tra cui i direttori della fotografia, del casting, i montatori e così via: andiamo a scoprire tutti i vincitori in attesa della serata principale del 20 settembre 2020 (21 settembre in Italia).
I vincitori dei Creative Arts agli Emmy 2020
Le nomination di quest’anno degli Emmy 2020 sono dominate da alcuni importanti e popolari show in streaming come Watchmen (HBO), La Fantastica Signora Maisel (Amazon Prime Video), The Crown (Netflix) e The Mandalorian (Disney+). Con ben 160 nomination totali per Netflix, il servizio di streaming si è già portato a casa tantissimi premi agli Emmy Creative Arts 2020 (in attesa di quelli “principali”).
Ecco dunque tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Creative Arts 2020 (in grassetto):
Miglior reality Scritto
- A Very Brady Renovation
- Antiques Roadshow
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye (Netflix)
- Shark Tank
Miglior regia per un reality
- LEGO Masters
- Cheer (Netflix)
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
Miglior documentario o programma non fiction
- Beastie Boys Story
- Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
- Becoming
- The Apollo (HBO)
- The Great Hack
Miglior serie hosted non fiction o speciale
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Ugly Delicious
- Vice
Miglior editing per un reality o programma con competizione
- LEGO Masters “Mega City Block”
- Queer Eye – “Disabled But Not Really”
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)
- Survivor – “It’s Like A Survivor Economy”
- Top Chef – “The Jonathan Gold Standard”
Miglior editing per un programma non fiction
- American Factory
- Apollo 11 (CNN)
- Beastie Boys Story
- McMillion$ – “Episode 3”
- The Last Dance – “Episode 1”
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “Cult of Personality”
Miglior editing per un Reality
- Cheer – “God Blessed Texas” (Netflix)
- Deadliest Catch – “Cold War Rivals”
- Life Below Zero – “The New World”
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked – “The Ball Ball”
Miglior narratore
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution
- Lupita Nyong’o – Serengeti
- David Attenborough per Seven Worlds, One Planet Antarctica (BBC America)
- Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Elephant Queen
- Angela Bassett – The Imagineering Story
Miglior regia per un documentario o non fiction
- Steven Bognar/Julia Reichet per American Factory (Netflix)
- Apollo 11
- Becoming
- The Cave
- The Last Dance
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
Miglior sceneggiatura per un programma non scritto
- Beastie Boys
- Circus Of Books
- Mark Lewis per Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (Netflix)
- McMillion$ – “Episode 1”
- The Cave
Miglior fotografia per un reality
- Cheer – “Hit Zero”
- Life Below Zero – “The New World” (National Geographic)
- Queer Eye – “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday”
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
Miglior fotografia per un programma non fiction
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- Becoming
- Sea of Shadows
- Serengeti
- The Cave (National Geographic)
Miglior cast di un reality
- Born This Way
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Miglior colonna sonora per un documentario o speciale
- Why We Hate – “Tools & Tactics” (Discovery Channel)
- Becoming
- Home – “Maine”
- McMillion$ – “Episode 1”
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “Not Your Average Joe”
Miglior sound mixing per non fiction o reality
- Beastie Boys Story
- Cheer – “Daytona”
- Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – “I’m That Bitch”
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “The Noble Thing To Do”
- Apollo 11 (CNN)
Miglior sound editing per non fiction o reality
- Beastie Boys Story
- Cheer – “Daytona”
- Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
- McMillion$ – “Episode 1”
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “Cult Of Personality”
- Apollo 11 (CNN)
Miglior corto non fiction o reality
- Between the Scenes – The Daily Show
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
- National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
- Pose: Identity, Family, Community
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet