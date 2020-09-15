Emmy Creative Arts 2020

I 72esimi Emmy Awards, che quest’anno si tengono in un formato particolare a causa dell’emergenza COVID-19, sono iniziati con la prima della cinque serate previste, dedicata agli Emmy Creative Arts. Questi ultimi riguardano quelle persone che solitamente non si vedono sullo schermo, tra cui i direttori della fotografia, del casting, i montatori e così via: andiamo a scoprire tutti i vincitori in attesa della serata principale del 20 settembre 2020 (21 settembre in Italia).

I vincitori dei Creative Arts agli Emmy 2020

Le nomination di quest’anno degli Emmy 2020 sono dominate da alcuni importanti e popolari show in streaming come Watchmen (HBO), La Fantastica Signora Maisel (Amazon Prime Video), The Crown (Netflix) e The Mandalorian (Disney+). Con ben 160 nomination totali per Netflix, il servizio di streaming si è già portato a casa tantissimi premi agli Emmy Creative Arts 2020 (in attesa di quelli “principali”).

Ecco dunque tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Creative Arts 2020 (in grassetto):

Miglior reality Scritto

  • A Very Brady Renovation
  • Antiques Roadshow
  • Love Is Blind
  • Queer Eye (Netflix)
  • Shark Tank

Miglior regia per un reality

  • LEGO Masters
  • Cheer (Netflix)
  • Queer Eye
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef

Miglior documentario o programma non fiction

  • Beastie Boys Story
  • Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
  • Becoming
  • The Apollo (HBO)
  • The Great Hack

Miglior serie hosted non fiction o speciale

  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum
  • Ugly Delicious
  • Vice

Miglior editing per un reality o programma con competizione

  • LEGO Masters “Mega City Block”
  • Queer Eye – “Disabled But Not Really”
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race – “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)
  • Survivor – “It’s Like A Survivor Economy”
  • Top Chef – “The Jonathan Gold Standard”

Miglior editing per un programma non fiction

  • American Factory
  • Apollo 11 (CNN)
  • Beastie Boys Story
  • McMillion$ – “Episode 3”
  • The Last Dance – “Episode 1”
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “Cult of Personality”

Miglior editing per un Reality

  • Cheer – “God Blessed Texas” (Netflix)
  • Deadliest Catch – “Cold War Rivals”
  • Life Below Zero – “The New World”
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked – “The Ball Ball”

Miglior narratore

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution
  • Lupita Nyong’o – Serengeti
  • David Attenborough per Seven Worlds, One Planet Antarctica (BBC America)
  • Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Elephant Queen
  • Angela Bassett – The Imagineering Story

Miglior regia per un documentario o non fiction

  • Steven Bognar/Julia Reichet per American Factory (Netflix)
  • Apollo 11
  • Becoming
  • The Cave
  • The Last Dance
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Miglior sceneggiatura per un programma non scritto 

  • Beastie Boys
  • Circus Of Books
  • Mark Lewis per Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (Netflix)
  • McMillion$ – “Episode 1”
  • The Cave

Miglior fotografia per un reality

  • Cheer – “Hit Zero”
  • Life Below Zero – “The New World” (National Geographic)
  • Queer Eye – “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday”
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor

Miglior fotografia per un programma non fiction

  • American Factory
  • Apollo 11
  • Becoming
  • Sea of Shadows
  • Serengeti
  • The Cave (National Geographic)

Miglior cast di un reality

  • Born This Way
  • Love Is Blind
  • Queer Eye
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Miglior colonna sonora per un documentario o speciale

  • Why We Hate – “Tools & Tactics” (Discovery Channel)
  • Becoming
  • Home – “Maine”
  • McMillion$ – “Episode 1”
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “Not Your Average Joe”

Miglior sound mixing per non fiction o reality

  • Beastie Boys Story
  • Cheer – “Daytona”
  • Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race – “I’m That Bitch”
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “The Noble Thing To Do”
  • Apollo 11 (CNN)

Miglior sound editing per non fiction o reality

  • Beastie Boys Story
  • Cheer – “Daytona”
  • Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
  • McMillion$ – “Episode 1”
  • Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “Cult Of Personality”
  • Apollo 11 (CNN)

Miglior corto non fiction o reality

  • Between the Scenes – The Daily Show
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
  • National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
  • Pose: Identity, Family, Community
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet

