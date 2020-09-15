I 72esimi Emmy Awards, che quest’anno si tengono in un formato particolare a causa dell’emergenza COVID-19, sono iniziati con la prima della cinque serate previste, dedicata agli Emmy Creative Arts. Questi ultimi riguardano quelle persone che solitamente non si vedono sullo schermo, tra cui i direttori della fotografia, del casting, i montatori e così via: andiamo a scoprire tutti i vincitori in attesa della serata principale del 20 settembre 2020 (21 settembre in Italia).

I vincitori dei Creative Arts agli Emmy 2020

Le nomination di quest’anno degli Emmy 2020 sono dominate da alcuni importanti e popolari show in streaming come Watchmen (HBO), La Fantastica Signora Maisel (Amazon Prime Video), The Crown (Netflix) e The Mandalorian (Disney+). Con ben 160 nomination totali per Netflix, il servizio di streaming si è già portato a casa tantissimi premi agli Emmy Creative Arts 2020 (in attesa di quelli “principali”).

Ecco dunque tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Creative Arts 2020 (in grassetto):

Miglior reality Scritto

A Very Brady Renovation

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank

Miglior regia per un reality

LEGO Masters

Cheer (Netflix)

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

Miglior documentario o programma non fiction

Beastie Boys Story

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

Becoming

The Apollo (HBO)

The Great Hack

Miglior serie hosted non fiction o speciale

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Ugly Delicious

Vice

Miglior editing per un reality o programma con competizione

LEGO Masters “Mega City Block”

Queer Eye – “Disabled But Not Really”

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “I’m That Bitch” (VH1)

Survivor – “It’s Like A Survivor Economy”

Top Chef – “The Jonathan Gold Standard”

Miglior editing per un programma non fiction

American Factory

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story

McMillion$ – “Episode 3”

The Last Dance – “Episode 1”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “Cult of Personality”

Miglior editing per un Reality

Cheer – “God Blessed Texas” (Netflix)

Deadliest Catch – “Cold War Rivals”

Life Below Zero – “The New World”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked – “The Ball Ball”

Miglior narratore

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution

Lupita Nyong’o – Serengeti

David Attenborough per Seven Worlds, One Planet Antarctica (BBC America)

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Elephant Queen

Angela Bassett – The Imagineering Story

Miglior regia per un documentario o non fiction

Steven Bognar/Julia Reichet per American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11

Becoming

The Cave

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Miglior sceneggiatura per un programma non scritto

Beastie Boys

Circus Of Books

Mark Lewis per Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (Netflix)

McMillion$ – “Episode 1”

The Cave

Miglior fotografia per un reality

Cheer – “Hit Zero”

Life Below Zero – “The New World” (National Geographic)

Queer Eye – “We’re In Japan!: Japanese Holiday”

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Miglior fotografia per un programma non fiction

American Factory

Apollo 11

Becoming

Sea of Shadows

Serengeti

The Cave (National Geographic)

Miglior cast di un reality

Born This Way

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Miglior colonna sonora per un documentario o speciale

Why We Hate – “Tools & Tactics” (Discovery Channel)

Becoming

Home – “Maine”

McMillion$ – “Episode 1”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “Not Your Average Joe”

Miglior sound mixing per non fiction o reality

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer – “Daytona”

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “I’m That Bitch”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “The Noble Thing To Do”

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Miglior sound editing per non fiction o reality

Beastie Boys Story

Cheer – “Daytona”

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

McMillion$ – “Episode 1”

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – “Cult Of Personality”

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Miglior corto non fiction o reality

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet

