Nelle scorse ore Garmin ha distribuito un nuovo aggiornamento che introduce un ampio ventaglio di funzioni e di correzioni su diversi smartwatch e sportwatch. Si tratta della versione beta 15.68, disponibile per Garmin Fenix 7 e 7 Pro, Epix ed Epix Pro (Gen 2), Enduro 2, Quatix 7 e MARQ Gen 2, dispositivi che introducono alcune funzionalità introdotte dall’azienda statunitense con gli smartwatch presentati di recente, Venu 3 e Vivoactive 5, fra cui Nap Detection e le immagini nelle notifiche.

La nuova funzione forse più rilevante è il monitoraggio dei sonnellini noto anche come Nap Detection, una novità introdotta con Garmin Venu 3 (qui trovi la nostra recensione) e presente anche su Vivoactive 5, che monitora e registra automaticamente o manualmente i pisolini riportandone gli effetti anche nelle altre funzioni degli smartwatch (Body Battery), come si evince dal changelog che segue.

Fra le altre novità presenti nella versione beta 15.68 in questione, c’è inoltre la possibilità di visualizzare le immagini nelle notifiche, una funzione anch’essa introdotta con i due orologi citati, disponibile solo quando gli smartwatch sono collegati a telefoni Android. Da segnalare anche l’opzione per impostare un font più grande, i suggerimenti audio per i percorsi, o ancora, la possibilità di ricevere una notifica se lo smartphone si disconnette durante un allenamento, utile ad esempio durante le sessioni di trail running, dove può capitare che il telefono cada senza accorgersene.

Comunque, queste sono le nuove funzioni citate nel changelog pubblicato da Garmin, che riporta anche correzioni e miglioramenti vari:

Added the ability to track naps, including a new Nap widget and an updated Sleep widget.

Additions and enhancements to the Body Battery feature.

Added audio prompts for course points.

Added the ability to display images within smart notifications (Android only).

Added phone lost detection during an activity. Enabled in system alert settings.

Added large font mode which can be accessed in System > Display menu.

Added workout audio notes support.

Added Inline Skating activity.

Added a Moon Phase widget.

Added tracking of splits for Ski.

Added NAVIC GPS support.

Added a confirmation popup when saving an activity via touch.

Added ability to enable Red Shift when Do Not Disturb is enabled.

Expanded Red Shift functionality to include Orange and Green colors as well (AMOLED models only.)

Fixed GroupTrack icon not drawing correctly.

Fixed issue causing dog symbols to not show up on the map.

Fixed issue causing lap cadence spikes in swim.

Fixed issue causing position fluctuation when navigating between waypoints.

Fixed issue that could cause a blank heart rate graph in post activity summary for the Gaming activity.

Fixed issue where backlight could be turned on via the back button on the map even though settings disable it.

Fixed issue where device would restart when receiving many back-to-back smart notifications.

Fixed issue where Spotify and Amazon wouldn’t launch to currently playing song.

Fixed issue with trip countdown discrepancy in Jet Lag adviser when compared to Garmin Connect.

Fixed LTHR HR/LTHR Pace/FTP not syncing to Garmin Connect correctly.

Fixed potential issue where golf maps would draw incorrectly.

Fixed potential issue with CIQ data fields not saving after being added to an activity data page.

Fixed potential issue with GPS elevation.

Fixed potential shutdown in morning report with a race event.

Fixed potential shutdown when following a cycling course for a primary race.

Fixed potential UI issues on the golf map.

Fixed recovery time tip being cutoff in certain languages.

Fixed the pool length setting possibly missing from activity settings menu.

Improved audio tone sound.

Improved flashlight page in red shift mode.

Improved gestures to always be sent to CIQ WFes, regardless of backlight setting. (Non-AMOLED models.)

Improved keyboard to open to the touch layout if opened via touch.

Improved race calendar to show races without an assigned priority.

Removed the limitation on the number of points allowed in a course.

Updates and improvements to the Time Zone app and widget glance.

Various bug fixes and improvements.