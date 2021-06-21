PlayStation, Xbox e PC: tantissimi videogiochi in offerta per l'Amazon Prime Day

Gli sconti dell’Amazon Prime Day 2021 sono migliaia e ovviamente anche i videogiocatori non possono rimanere a bocca asciutta, che si tratti di utenti PlayStation, Xbox, PC o Nintendo. Sul sito sono infatti disponibili tantissime offerte sui videogiochi, in diversi casi con prezzi al minimo storico.

Migliori offerte videogiochi Amazon Prime Day – 21 e 22 giugno 2021

Le offerte sui videogiochi dell’Amazon Prime Day, esattamente come le altre, sono riservate agli abbonati Amazon Prime e sono valide fino alle 23:59 del 22 giugno 2021. I titoli in sconto sono parecchi e riguardano Sony, Microsoft e Nintendo, anche per quanto concerne la nuova generazione di console (PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X e S).

Ecco dunque le migliori offerte sui videogiochi dell’Amazon Prime Day 2021:

In aggiunta vi segnaliamo anche qualche offerta sugli accessori e sulle periferiche:

Queste dunque le offerte sui videogiochi dell’Amazon Prime Day 2021. Se siete alla ricerca di altro potete consultare tutti i nostri articoli dedicati suddivisi per categoria (e per piattaforma), disponibili qui sotto. Ricordate di seguirci anche attraverso il nostro canale Telegram Prezzi.tech per restare aggiornati sugli sconti migliori in tempo reale, di Amazon e non solo.

