PlayStation, Xbox e PC: tantissimi videogiochi in offerta per l’Amazon Prime Day

Gli sconti dell’Amazon Prime Day 2021 sono migliaia e ovviamente anche i videogiocatori non possono rimanere a bocca asciutta, che si tratti di utenti PlayStation, Xbox, PC o Nintendo. Sul sito sono infatti disponibili tantissime offerte sui videogiochi, in diversi casi con prezzi al minimo storico.
Migliori offerte videogiochi Amazon Prime Day – 21 e 22 giugno 2021
Le offerte sui videogiochi dell’Amazon Prime Day, esattamente come le altre, sono riservate agli abbonati Amazon Prime e sono valide fino alle 23:59 del 22 giugno 2021. I titoli in sconto sono parecchi e riguardano Sony, Microsoft e Nintendo, anche per quanto concerne la nuova generazione di console (PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X e S).
Ecco dunque le migliori offerte sui videogiochi dell’Amazon Prime Day 2021:
- Call of Duty: Black ops Cold War PS5 a 58,99 euro
- Biomutant PC a 52,99 euro
- Biomutant PS4 a 52,99 euro
- Biomutant Xbox One a 52,99 euro
- Resident Evil Village – Edizione Steelbook PS4 a 49,99 euro
- Resident Evil Village – Edizione Steelbook Xbox One/Series X a 49,99 euro
- Resident Evil Village PS4 a 47,99 euro
- Resident Evil Village PS5 a 47,99 euro
- Resident Evil Village Xbox Series X a 47,99 euro
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS5 a 42,99 euro
- MotoGP 21 PS4 a 41,99 euro
- MotoGP 21 PS5 a 41,99 euro
- MotoGP 21 Xbox Series X a 41,99 euro
- Call of Duty: Black ops Cold War PS4 a 39,99 euro
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 a 39,99 euro
- Final Fantasy VII Remake PS4 a 39,99 euro
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 a 39,99 euro
- Hitman 3 PS5 a 39,99 euro
- Hitman 3 PS4 a 39,99 euro
- Hitman 3 Xbox One a 39,99 euro
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Xbox One a 39,99 euro
- Crash Bandicoot 4 Switch a 39,99 euro
- Crash Bandicoot 4 PS4 a 39,99 euro
- MotoGP 21 PC a 34,99 euro
- Dirt 5 Limited PS5 a 34,99 euro
- Captain Tsubasa Switch a 34,99 euro
- Immortal Fenyx Rising Limited PS4 a 32,99 euro
- Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe PS4 a 30,99 euro
- Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Xbox One a 30,99 euro
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PS4 a 29,99 euro
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot PS4 a 29,99 euro
- Dirt 5 Limited PS4 a 29,99 euro
- Dirt 5 Limited Xbox One a 29,99 euro
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition PS4 a 29,99 euro
- Godfall PS5 a 29,99 euro
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 a 29,99 euro
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X a 29,99 euro
- Just Dance 2021 PS4 a 28,99 euro
- Just Dance 2021 Xbox One a 28,99 euro
- Watch Dogs Legion Limited PS4 a 28,99 euro
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 a 27,99 euro
- Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One a 27,99 euro
- Resident Evil 3 PS4 a 24,99 euro
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox One a 24,99 euro
- Need For Speed Heat PS4 a 24,99 euro
- Need For Speed Heat Xbox One a 24,99 euro
- Spyro Trilogy Reignited Xbox One a 24,99 euro
- Spyro Trilogy Reignited Switch a 24,99 euro
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PC a 24,99 euro
- Mafia Definitive Edition Xbox One a 21,99 euro
- Mafia Definitive Edition PS4 a 21,99 euro
- Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One a 21,99 euro
- The Sims 4 PC a 19,99 euro
- Marvel’s Avengers PC a 19,99 euro
- NBA 2K21 Xbox One a 19,99 euro
- Doom Eternal Xbox One a 19,99 euro
- Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled Switch a 19,99 euro
- Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled PS4 a 19,99 euro
- The Sims 4 PS4 a 19,99 euro
- NBA 2K21 PS4 a 19,99 euro
- Project Cars 3 Xbox One a 19,90 euro
- Project Cars 3 PS4 a 19,90 euro
- Mortal Kombat 11 PS4 a 18,99 euro
- Ace Combat 7 PS4 a 17,99 euro
- FIFA 21 PS4 a 17,99 euro
- FIFA 21 Xbox One a 17,99 euro
- Fallout 76 S.*.*.C.*.*.L. Edition PS4 a 6,99 euro
In aggiunta vi segnaliamo anche qualche offerta sugli accessori e sulle periferiche:
- Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer Sparco P310 Competition Mod, volante con doppia licenza ufficiale per Xbox One e PC a 559,99 euro
- Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Leather Edition, Volante e Pedali, Xbox Serie X|S a 299,99 euro
- Playstation 4 – PS VR Mk5 + Camera + Gioco VR Worlds (Voucher) a 249,99 euro
- Thrustmaster TX Servo Base Racing Wheel – Base Simulatore per Xbox One e PC a 219,99 euro
- Thrustmaster T-LCM Pedals – Pedaliera Magnetica con Sensore di Forza (PS4 / Xbox / PC) a 159,99 euro
- Thrustmaster Ferrari F599XX EVO 30 Wheel AddOn Alcantara Edition (volante AddOn, 30 cm, Alcantara, PS4 / PS3 / Xbox One / PC) a 149,99 euro
- Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Wheel AddOn (Steering Wheel AddOnPS4 / PS3 / Xbox One / PC) a 144,99 euro
- Thrustmaster Leather 28 GT Wheel AddOn (volante AddOn, 28 cm, pelle, PS4 / PS3 / Xbox One / PC) a 141,37 euro
- Thrustmaster TMX volante ergonomico con pedaliera a 2 pedali – Compatibile con Xbox One e PC a 129,99 euro
- Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition (PS4/PC) 89,99 euro
Queste dunque le offerte sui videogiochi dell’Amazon Prime Day 2021. Se siete alla ricerca di altro potete consultare tutti i nostri articoli dedicati suddivisi per categoria (e per piattaforma), disponibili qui sotto. Ricordate di seguirci anche attraverso il nostro canale Telegram Prezzi.tech per restare aggiornati sugli sconti migliori in tempo reale, di Amazon e non solo.