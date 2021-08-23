Expert aggiorna le offerte “Cambia TV” per il bonus rottamazione fino a 100 euro

Nella giornata di oggi, 23 agosto 2021, Expert, una delle maggiori catene nazionali di elettronica di consumo, lancia la versione aggiornata del volantino “Cambia TV, preparati allo switch off”, che rimane specifico dei punti vendita della piattaforma DGgroup, ma ora tiene conto del Bonus TV con rottamazione fino a 100 euro.

La scadenza del volantino in argomento resta fissata per il 29 agosto 2021 e, ovviamente, il focus rimane sulle offerte riguardanti smart TV e decoder utili per lo switch off del vecchio digitale terrestre (ecco il nostro articolo dedicato al bonus TV con rottamazione fino a 100 euro). Non mancano proposte su tablet e computer dedicate al back to school, né altri prodotti tech come smartphone e wearable.

Offerte “Cambia TV” di Expert DGgroup (23 – 29 agosto 2021)

Il titolo aggiornato del volantino di Expert DGgroup è “Cambia TV, approfitta del Bonus rottamazione! Preparati allo switch off“. Rimane la possibilità del pagamento rateizzato in 10 mesi a tasso zero con prima rata a 30 giorni. Inoltre i clienti possono prenotare o acquistare i prodotti dal sito e optare per il ritiro in negozio tramite il servizio Prenota & Ritira.

Fatte queste premesse, eccoci arrivati alle offerte più interessanti. Dal momento che il solo aggiornamento del volantino riguarda le smart TV e i decoder per il nuovo digitale terrestre, in questa sede saranno le uniche ad essere analizzate. Per tutte le altre ancora valide – su smartphone, tablet, computer fissi e portatili e wearable –, potete fare riferimento al nostro articolo precedente.

Smart TV e decoder in offerta da Expert

Queste e tutte le altre offerte del volantino aggiornato “Cambia TV, approfitta del Bonus rottamazione! Preparati allo switch off” di Expert DGgroup sono visibili nella galleria sottostante.

