Expert aggiorna le offerte “Cambia TV” per il bonus rottamazione fino a 100 euro

Nella giornata di oggi, 23 agosto 2021, Expert, una delle maggiori catene nazionali di elettronica di consumo, lancia la versione aggiornata del volantino “Cambia TV, preparati allo switch off”, che rimane specifico dei punti vendita della piattaforma DGgroup, ma ora tiene conto del Bonus TV con rottamazione fino a 100 euro.
La scadenza del volantino in argomento resta fissata per il 29 agosto 2021 e, ovviamente, il focus rimane sulle offerte riguardanti smart TV e decoder utili per lo switch off del vecchio digitale terrestre (ecco il nostro articolo dedicato al bonus TV con rottamazione fino a 100 euro). Non mancano proposte su tablet e computer dedicate al back to school, né altri prodotti tech come smartphone e wearable.
Offerte “Cambia TV” di Expert DGgroup (23 – 29 agosto 2021)
Il titolo aggiornato del volantino di Expert DGgroup è “Cambia TV, approfitta del Bonus rottamazione! Preparati allo switch off“. Rimane la possibilità del pagamento rateizzato in 10 mesi a tasso zero con prima rata a 30 giorni. Inoltre i clienti possono prenotare o acquistare i prodotti dal sito e optare per il ritiro in negozio tramite il servizio Prenota & Ritira.
Fatte queste premesse, eccoci arrivati alle offerte più interessanti. Dal momento che il solo aggiornamento del volantino riguarda le smart TV e i decoder per il nuovo digitale terrestre, in questa sede saranno le uniche ad essere analizzate. Per tutte le altre ancora valide – su smartphone, tablet, computer fissi e portatili e wearable –, potete fare riferimento al nostro articolo precedente.
Smart TV e decoder in offerta da Expert
- LG OLED55CX6LA a 1199 euro (con bonus rottamazione 1.099 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 1.069 euro)
- LG LG 50NANO756PR a 499 euro (con bonus rottamazione 399,20 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 369,20 euro)
- SAMSUNG TV CRYSTAL UHD 4K 65” UE65AU7170 SMART TV 2021 a 629 euro (con bonus rottamazione 529 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 499 euro)
- LG 75UP75006LC.API a 899 euro (con bonus rottamazione 799 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 769 euro)
- LG 65NANO866PA.API a 899 euro (con bonus rottamazione 799 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 769 euro)
- SAMSUNG QE65QN90AATXZT a 2399 euro (fino a 300 euro di rimborso su soundbar Samsung Q 2021; con bonus rottamazione 2.299 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 2.269 euro)
- SAMSUNG TV QLED 4K 65” QE65Q70A SMART TV WI-FI 2021 a 1.299 euro (fino a 300 euro di rimborso su soundbar Samsung Q 2021) (con bonus rottamazione 1.199 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 1.169 euro)
- HISENSE 65A72GQ a 799 euro (con bonus rottamazione 699 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 669 euro)
- SONY KD50X81JAEP a 699 euro (con bonus rottamazione 599 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 569 euro)
- SONY KD65X81JAEP a 999 euro (con bonus rottamazione 899 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 869 euro)
- HISENSE 55A72GQ a 599 euro (con bonus rottamazione 499 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 469 euro)
- HISENSE 65A72GQ a 799 euro (con bonus rottamazione 699 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 669 euro)
- HISENSE 75A7120F a 799 euro (con bonus rottamazione 699 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV 669 euro)
- SAMSUNG TV NEO QLED 4K 50” QE50QN90A SMART TV WI-FI 2021 a 1.399 euro (Samsung rimborsa 500 euro; con bonus rottamazione a 1.299 euro; con bonus rottamazione + bonus TV a 1.269 euro)
- TELE SYSTEM RICEV.ZAPPER TS6815 HD HDR a 29,90 euro (con bonus TV 0 euro)
- DIGIQUEST RICD1205 a 39,90 euro (con bonus TV 9,90 euro)
- XORO RICEV.DVBS2 TV SAT FHD 1LETT.SMARTCARD USB HRS8830 a 119,90 euro (con bonus TV 89,90 euro)
Queste e tutte le altre offerte del volantino aggiornato “Cambia TV, approfitta del Bonus rottamazione! Preparati allo switch off” di Expert DGgroup sono visibili nella galleria sottostante.
Avete già deciso quale prodotto acquistare approfittando del bonus TV con rottamazione fino a 100 euro? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti e non dimenticate di seguire il nostro canale Telegram prezzi.tech in cui vi segnaliamo costantemente i migliori affari tech che potete trovare in rete: ecco il link diretto!
Leggi anche: Migliori smart TV di Agosto 2021: ecco i nostri consigli