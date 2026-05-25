Tra le principali promozioni da tenere d’occhio in questa fine di maggio abbiamo il Sottocosto Unieuro, disponibile online e nei punti vendita proprio fino alla fine del mese. L’iniziativa promozionale mette a disposizione una bella quantità di offerte e coinvolge tanta tecnologia, tra prodotti Apple, smartwatch, cuffie, smart TV, PC e non solo: scopriamo insieme come approfittarne e quali sono gli sconti più interessanti.
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Le migliori offerte tech del Sottocosto Unieuro
Il Sottocosto Unieuro è valido fino al 31 maggio 2026 e include tantissime offerte sulla tecnologia, tra le quali, come anticipato, troviamo una selezione di sconti sui prodotti wearable, ma anche su smart TV, PC, dispositivi Apple e non solo. Abbiamo selezionato alcune tra le più interessanti proposte a disposizione in questo momento sul sito, suddivise per categoria: i prodotti qui in basso sono tutti disponibili nel momento in cui stiamo scrivendo, ma le scorte potrebbero terminare da un istante all’altro.
Le offerte Apple del Sottocosto Unieuro
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-15%
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-10%
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-10%
-
-10%
-
-10%
-
-10%
-
-8%
-
-8%
-
-10%
-
-19%
Apple Watch SE (3nd generation) SE 3 GPS 44mm Cassa Alluminio Mezzanotte con Sport Band Mezzanotte – M/L
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-19%
Apple Watch SE (3nd generation) SE 3 GPS 44mm Cassa Alluminio Galassia con Sport Band Galassia – S/M
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-22%
Apple Watch SE (3nd generation) SE 3 GPS 40mm Cassa Alluminio Galassia con Sport Band Galassia – S/M
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-22%
Apple Watch SE (3nd generation) SE 3 GPS 40mm Cassa Alluminio Mezzanotte con Sport Band Mezzanotte – S/M
Offerte cuffie e smartwatch del Sottocosto Unieuro
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-33%
Garmin fēnix 7X Pro 3,56 cm (1.4”) MIP 51 mm Digitale 280 x 280 Pixel Touch screen Grigio Wi-Fi GPS (satellitare)
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-17%
Huawei WATCH FIT 5 Pro Nero, Autonomia fino a 10 giorni, Cassa in titanio, vetro zaffiro e ECG, Compatibile con iOS e Android
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-17%
Huawei WATCH FIT 5 Pro Bianco, Autonomia fino a 10 giorni, Cassa in titanio, vetro zaffiro e ECG, Compatibile con iOS e Android
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-39%
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-39%
-
-29%
Garmin Forerunner 165 3,05 cm (1.2”) AMOLED 43 mm Digitale 390 x 390 Pixel Touch screen Grigio GPS (satellitare)
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-20%
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-20%
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-20%
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-25%
-
-30%
Xiaomi Watch S4 rainbow 3,63 cm (1.43”) AMOLED 47.3 mm Digitale 466 x 466 Pixel Touch screen Nero, Multi
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-27%
-
-27%
-
-50%
Sony ULT WEAR – WHULT900NB Cuffie Bluetooth Wireless con ULT POWER SOUND, bassi profondi, Noise Cancelling, ottima qualità delle chiamate, durata della b
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-31%
Amazfit Active 2 Premium smartwatch e orologio sportivo 3,35 cm (1.32”) AMOLED Digitale 466 x 466 Pixel Touch screen Argento
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-18%
-
-34%
-
-51%
Offerte PC del Sottocosto Unieuro
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-11%
ASUS Zenbook S16 UM5606GA-SR271W Copilot+ PC AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 Computer portatile 40,6 cm (16”) Touch screen 3K 32 GB LPDDR5x-SDRAM 2 TB SSD Wi-Fi 7 (8
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-13%
-
-31%
ASUS V3607VM-RP036WS Intel Core 7 240H Computer portatile 40,6 cm (16”) WUXGA 16 GB DDR5-SDRAM 1 TB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU Wi-Fi 6 (802.
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-17%
HP OmniBook 7 AI 14-fr0011nl Intel Core Ultra 7 255H Computer portatile 35,6 cm (14”) 2K 32 GB LPDDR5-SDRAM 1 TB SSD Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Windows 11 Home
-
-21%
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Intel Core Ultra 7 255U Computer portatile 39,6 cm (15.6”) Full HD 32 GB LPDDR5x-SDRAM 1 TB SSD Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Windows 11 Home
-
-23%
MSI Cyborg 15 B2RWEKG-079IT Intel Core 7 240H Computer portatile 39,6 cm (15.6”) Full HD 16 GB DDR5-SDRAM 1 TB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Wi-Fi 6E (802
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-22%
HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15-fb3016nl AMD Ryzen™ 5 Computer portatile 39,6 cm (15.6”) Full HD 16 GB DDR5-SDRAM 512 GB SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Wi-Fi 6
-
-29%
Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC Snapdragon Computer portatile 33 cm (13”) Touch screen 16 GB LPDDR5x-SDRAM 256 GB SSD Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Windows 11
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-22%
ASUS Vivobook 15 F1504VA-BQ521W Intel Core 7 150U Computer portatile 39,6 cm (15.6”) Full HD 24 GB DDR5-SDRAM 1 TB SSD Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Windows 11 Hom
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-25%
HP 15-fd2017nl Intel Core Ultra 7 255U Computer portatile 39,6 cm (15.6”) Full HD 24 GB DDR5-SDRAM 1 TB SSD Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Windows 11 Home AI PC Arg
-
-19%
Acer ASPIRE 14 AI A14-53M-543G Copilot+ PC Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Computer portatile 35,6 cm (14”) OLED WUXGA 16 GB LPDDR5-SDRAM 512 GB SSD Wi-Fi 7 (80
-
-20%
ASUS Vivobook 15 F1504VA-BQ232W Intel Core 7 150U Computer portatile 39,6 cm (15.6”) Full HD 16 GB DDR4-SDRAM 512 GB SSD Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Windows 11 H
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-32%
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15IRU8 Intel® Core™ i5 i5-1335U Computer portatile 39,6 cm (15.6”) Full HD 16 GB LPDDR5-SDRAM 512 GB SSD Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Window
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-25%
HP 15-fc1007nl AI AMD Ryzen™ 5 7520U Computer portatile 39,6 cm (15.6”) Full HD 16 GB LPDDR5-SDRAM 512 GB SSD Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Windows 11 Home Argento
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-20%
-
-17%
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15IRU8 Intel® Core™ i3 i3-1315U Computer portatile 39,6 cm (15.6”) Full HD 8 GB LPDDR5-SDRAM 512 GB SSD Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Windows
-
-18%
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 CB515-2H-34ZU Laptop con IA Google, 15.6” Full HD, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR5-SDRAM, 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), ChromeO
Offerte TV del Sottocosto Unieuro
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-61%
Samsung OLED AI TV 77” QE77S90FAEXZT 4K, Processore NQ4 AI Gen3, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, Schermo antiriflesso, OLED HDR, Dolby Atmos & OTS Lite, Laser Slim
-
-48%
Samsung OLED AI TV 65” QE65S90FATXZT 4K, Processore NQ4 AI Gen3, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, Schermo antiriflesso, OLED HDR, Dolby Atmos & OTS Lite, Laser Slim
-
-41%
-
-59%
LG OLED evo AI OLED65C55LA TV Serie C5 65” 4K, α9 Gen8, Brightness Booster, 40W, 4 HDMI, VRR 144Hz, Smart TV WebOS 25
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-41%
Philips Ambilight TV 75MLED920 4K QD MiniLED 194cm 75” Smart TV Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Titan OS
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-43%
TCL C6K Serie Smart TV QD-MiniLED 4K 75” 75C6K, 144Hz, audio Onkyo 2.1, Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos, Google TV
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-60%
Samsung OLED AI TV 55” QE55S85FAUXZT 4K, Processore NQ4 AI Gen2, 4K AI Upscaling, Schermo antiriflesso, OLED HDR, Dolby Atmos & OTS Lite, Contour Design
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-35%
Samsung QLED AI TV 65” QE65Q7F5AUXZT 4K, Processore Q4 AI, 4K Upscaling, Color Booster Pro, OTS Lite, Air Slim Design, Vision AI Smart TV, 2025
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-35%
-
-40%
-
-39%
Samsung QLED AI TV 55” QE55Q8FAAUXZT 4K, Processore Q4 AI, 4K Upscaling, Color Booster Pro, OTS Lite, Air Slim Design, Vision AI Smart TV, 2025
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-36%
-
-56%
-
-27%
Altre offerte Unieuro
Queste dunque le migliori offerte da sfruttare con questo Sottocosto Unieuro, valide fino al 31 maggio 2026 (salvo esaurimento scorte). Per scoprire tutti gli sconti potete seguire il link qui in basso.
I nostri contenuti da non perdere:
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