Nelle scorse ore è stato dato il via al rilascio di un nuovo client di Steam per Windows, software che verrà scaricato ed installato in modo automatico.

Ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso team di sviluppatori di Valve attraverso un post sul forum ufficiale, con il quale viene precisato che il client è adesso a 64-bit sia su Windows 11 che su Windows 10.

Per quanto riguarda gli utenti che hanno un sistema operativo a 32-bit, invece, il team di Steam rende noto che continueranno a ricevere aggiornamenti del client fino a giovedì 1 gennaio 2026.

Non si tratta di certo di un fulmine a ciel sereno per gli utenti con sistema operativo a 32-bit, in quanto il team di Valve nei mesi scorsi ha annunciato che la piattaforma dal 2026 non avrebbe più supportato queste versioni di Windows.

In sostanza, gli utenti potranno continuare ad usare il client ma non riceveranno più aggiornamenti e correzioni di sicurezza e non avranno garanzie che i futuri update dei giochi o le altre modifiche della piattaforma siano compatibili.

Il team di Valve ci ha tenuto a precisare che la fine del supporto riguarda le versioni a 32-bit di Windows e non i giochi a 32-bit: i titoli creati come eseguibili a 32-bit continueranno a funzionare su Windows a 64-bit tramite Steam, così come avviene oggi.

Questo è il changelog ufficiale della nuova versione del client di Steam (19 dicembre):

General

Fixed non-Steam browser windows erroneously being created sometimes when steamwebhelper is restarted.

Systems running 32-bit versions of Windows will continue receiving updates to the 32-bit Steam client until January 1, 2026.

The Steam client is now 64-bit on Windows 11 and Windows 10 64-bit.

Game Recording

Fixed errors copying to clipboard or exporting H265 videos on systems with a NVIDIA 50xx series gpu.

Friends & Chat

Suspicious or harassing group chat messages can now be reported directly in the chat window by right clicking the message. You can optionally block and/or unfriend the other user while submitting the report.

Big Picture Mode

Remote Play

Fixed being unable to move the mouse to another monitor when using touch controls on the Steam Link app.

Steam Input

Added support for Nintendo Switch 2 controllers connected over USB on Windows

Added support for GameCube adapters in Wii-U mode with rumble on Windows

Added an “Invert Input” toggle in “Regular Press” activator settings. When enabled, this causes button presses to generate releases, and vice versa.

Promoted the newer gyro modes from beta to the default gyro modes loaded. Older configuration that are using the older modes will still see the option and you can also enable Steam Input dev mode under Settings->Developer to keep them visible all the time.

Adjusted Dualsense “Create” and “Options” glyphs for better recall.

In all Gyro Modes, when selecting multiple gyro activation buttons, you can also choose whether “Any” or “All” buttons are required to Enable/Suppress/Toggle the gyro.

Gyro Haptic On/Off effect is now separated from Gyro Haptic Rotation Effect.

Gyro to Joystick Deflection Mode: Added “Use Relative Roll” & “Use Relative Pitch” toggles. When enabled, this makes the output Joystick deflection relative to the controller’s pose since the Gyro’s activation. i.e. turning on the gyro will always center the stick output. When disabled, the deflection angle is absolute vs. the controller’s gravity sensor. Previously this was only possible for “Pitch” (old name: “World Auto Tilt”), but it’s now available for Roll as well.

Gyro to Joystick Deflection: “Relative Roll” and “Relative Pitch” toggles are only available if a Gyro Activation Button is selected, because the angles are relative to the pose of the controller each time the Gyro is activated.

Fixed a case where the desktop version of the configurator could unexpectedly close when trying to preview a configuration for another game on the Search tab

Fixed Dualsense Edge, Xbox Elite, Nintendo JoyCons in paired mode not finding the correct config to edit.

Fixed Gyro to Joystick Deflection: Lock Extents not working as intended.