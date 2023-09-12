Come ogni secondo martedì del mese, Microsoft ha rilasciato le Patch Tuesday di settembre, l’aggiornamento cumulativo del mese che porta miglioramenti alla sicurezza e correzioni di bug su Windows 11. L’aggiornamento di questo mese è piuttosto leggero e va a risolvere perlopiù problemi minori e ad aggiungere poche novità, ma è sempre consigliabile procedere con l’installazione.

Nel caso di Windows 11 22H2, le patch di settembre portano il numero KB5030219 e aggiornano la build alla versione 22621.2283, mentre nel caso di Windows 11 21H2 troviamo le patch con numero KB5030217 che aggiornano la build del sistema operativo alla versione 22000.2416.

Le novità dell’aggiornamento di settembre per Windows 11

Per quanto riguarda la versione più recente di Windows 11, la 22H2, l’aggiornamento di settembre porta con sé due modifiche fondamentali, tre le altre correzioni. Prima di tutto è stata eliminata una voce di menu vuota dai Tasti permanenti, bug riscontrato dagli utenti dopo l’installazione dell’aggiornamento di agosto.

In secondo luogo, le patch del mese vanno ad affrontare anche alcune questioni di sicurezza, in particolare un problema che influisce sull’autenticazione quando si utilizza una smart card per collegare un computer ad un dominio Active Directory, che con le build precedenti poteva portare ad un errore. Queste le note di rilascio per l’aggiornamento di Windows 11 22H2:

This update removes a blank menu item from the Sticky Keys menu. This issue occurs after you install KB5029351.

This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

New! This update adds a new hover behavior to the search box gleam. When you hover over it, the search flyout box might appear. You can adjust this behavior by right-clicking the taskbar. Then choose Taskbar settings to change your search box experience.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the search icon. When you select it, the Search app does not open. This occurs after a machine has been asleep.

This update improves the reliability of the Search app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the TAB key. Using it to browse search results requires additional actions.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It does not correctly identify the search box on the taskbar and search highlights within the search box.

This update addresses an issue that affects the search box size. Its size is reduced in tablet posture mode on Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Book devices.

Per quanto riguarda Windows 11 21H2, invece, l’aggiornamento cumulativo di settembre va a risolvere lo stesso problema di autenticazione rilevato sulla versione 22H2 e introduce le stesse novità già apportate al sistema operativo con l’aggiornamento Preview di agosto, in particolare miglioramenti alla geolocalizzazione del sistema per ottenere risultati migliori per meteo, notizie e traffico.

Questo il changelog dell’aggiornamento per la versione 21H2 di Windows 11:

New! This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information.

This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information. This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.

This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, see D3D12 Independent Devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.

This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.

This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain policy.”

This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS “BackupDirectory” policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”

The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d.

Per procedere al download dell’aggiornamento di sistema basterà, come al solito, dirigervi nella schermata Windows Update presente nelle impostazioni di Windows 11. Se volete invece procedere al download manuale degli aggiornamenti, potete farlo direttamente dal sito ufficiale di Microsoft (qui per la versione 22H2, qui per la versione 21H2).

