Arriva Kodi 19.1 Matrix con una valanga di correzioni di bug

A distanza di alcuni mesi dal rilascio di Kodi 19 Matrix arriva una nuova versione di questa popolare soluzione dedicata agli utenti alla ricerca di uno strumento per soddisfare le proprie esigenze in ambito multimediale: stiamo parlando della versione 19.1.
Le novità della versione 19.1 di Kodi
Non aspettatevi rivoluzioni, in quanto la nuova versione di Kodi non introduce funzionalità inedite per gli utenti, essendo dedicata alla risoluzione di diversi bug riscontrati nella precedente release e, di conseguenza, al miglioramento dell’esperienza complessiva garantita.
Le principali feature di questo popolare software open source sono state migliorate o aggiornate, dalla riproduzione dei video e i sottotitoli ai crash PVR, senza tralasciare alcune piccole modifiche all’interfaccia.
In questo aggiornamento non mancano alcune correzioni specifiche per determinati dispositivi, come ad esempio i problemi di condivisione SMB su Android e le schermate nere durante la riproduzione su Windows 10.
Inoltre questo update fa sbarcare per la prima volta Kodi su Xbox: ciò significa che chi utilizza una console per riprodurre i propri film e programmi preferiti può finalmente scaricare la nuova versione del programma dal Microsoft Store (l’app Xbox verrà aggiornata automaticamente dalla versione 18.9 alla versione 19.1, e, pertanto, alcune estensioni potrebbero smettere di funzionare).
Questo è il changelog di Kodi Matrix 19.1:
Video
- Fixed: HDR metadata is now detected in VP9 profile 2 streams and can be used on platforms that support HDR passthrough or tone mapped when playing this kind of videos.
Discs
- Fixed: playback of optical DVDs in Linux
- Fixed: BD-J Blu-ray chapter skipping via remotes/keyboard
PVR
- Fixed: context menu not accessible in PVR Guide window when using very basic remote to control Kodi
- Fixed: client channel name and number not persisted when changed
- Fixed: play count and resume position of recordings lost after Kodi restart
- Fixed: crash while browsing the EPG when MySQL is used as EPG database
- Fixed: next recording on … label time is not localized in Estuary Timer/Timer rules window
- Fixed: channel manager does not rename backend channel
- Fixed: playing archived programme not selected when opening the Guide window
- Fixed: GUI not updated on removal/insert/hide/unhide of channel groups
- Updated: improved look of PVR windows in Estuary
Music Library
- Fixed: issue with music from cuesheets where only the first track was being added to the library on rescanning, with the rest being deleted
JSON-RPC
- Fixed: PVR – Reintroduced broadcast properties ‘hastimer’, ‘hastimerrule’, ‘hasrecording’, ‘recording’
- Fixed: PVR – Reintroduced channel property ‘isrecording’
Subtitles
- Fixed: detection of system fonts (directwrite) on windows for ASS subtitles
- Fixed: detection of user fonts (in userdata/fonts) for ASS subtitles
- Fixed: rendering of semi-transparent ASS subtitles on Wayland
GUI/Interface
- Fixed: media flagging for DVD/BluRay
Web Interface
- Updated: Chorus2 based on community contributions
Filesystem
- Updated: enable filecaching by default for network filesystems
- Updated: improve filecache error handling
Network
- Updated: improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems
Windows specifics
- Added: support for WS-Discovery protocol that enables locating SMB servers and browsing shared folders using SMBv3.
- Added: debug Info OSD Video. Extends current Debug Info Player (Ctrl+Shift+O) with new video-only info (Alt+O)
- Fixed: with some unusual streams, incorrect HDR metadata could be passed (HDR10 passthrough).
- Fixed: green screen on systems with old HW (DX feature level 9.1) playing 10-bit videos.
- Fixed: black screen with Software render method and with DXVA2 hardware acceleration disabled.
- Fixed: green screen when playing the menu of some DVDs (MPEG2 SD only).
- Fixed: credentials being requested for anonymous SMB shares
- Updated: VC runtimes included in the installer to add compatibility with VS2019 and VS2017 at the same time.
Android specifics
- Fixed: SMB shares mounted on system level not visible in Kodi
- Fixed: SMB shares labelled with cryptic numbers (UUID) instead of actual disk name
Xbox specifics
- This version also brings 19.1 to the Xbox – while 19.0 has been in the Microsoft Store since launch, this was Windows-only while we found a way to adequately test the new release on Xbox. We’ve fixed that now, so Xbox users will automatically upgrade from 18.9 to 19.1 if you’ve got auto-update enabled. It’s worth mentioning that there’s a known memory limitation – present in 18.x as well – that causes Xbox application crashes with 4k content, so please be aware.
Potete scaricare la nuova versione attraverso il sito ufficiale, ove troverete tutte le piattaforme supportate.