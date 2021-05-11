Arriva Kodi 19.1 Matrix con una valanga di correzioni di bug

A distanza di alcuni mesi dal rilascio di Kodi 19 Matrix arriva una nuova versione di questa popolare soluzione dedicata agli utenti alla ricerca di uno strumento per soddisfare le proprie esigenze in ambito multimediale: stiamo parlando della versione 19.1.

Le novità della versione 19.1 di Kodi

Non aspettatevi rivoluzioni, in quanto la nuova versione di Kodi non introduce funzionalità inedite per gli utenti, essendo dedicata alla risoluzione di diversi bug riscontrati nella precedente release e, di conseguenza, al miglioramento dell’esperienza complessiva garantita.

Le principali feature di questo popolare software open source sono state migliorate o aggiornate, dalla riproduzione dei video e i sottotitoli ai crash PVR, senza tralasciare alcune piccole modifiche all’interfaccia.

In questo aggiornamento non mancano alcune correzioni specifiche per determinati dispositivi, come ad esempio i problemi di condivisione SMB su Android e le schermate nere durante la riproduzione su Windows 10.

Inoltre questo update fa sbarcare per la prima volta Kodi su Xbox: ciò significa che chi utilizza una console per riprodurre i propri film e programmi preferiti può finalmente scaricare la nuova versione del programma dal Microsoft Store (l’app Xbox verrà aggiornata automaticamente dalla versione 18.9 alla versione 19.1, e, pertanto, alcune estensioni potrebbero smettere di funzionare).

Questo è il changelog di Kodi Matrix 19.1:

Video

Fixed: HDR metadata is now detected in VP9 profile 2 streams and can be used on platforms that support HDR passthrough or tone mapped when playing this kind of videos.

Discs

Fixed: playback of optical DVDs in Linux

Fixed: BD-J Blu-ray chapter skipping via remotes/keyboard

PVR

Fixed: context menu not accessible in PVR Guide window when using very basic remote to control Kodi

Fixed: client channel name and number not persisted when changed

Fixed: play count and resume position of recordings lost after Kodi restart

Fixed: crash while browsing the EPG when MySQL is used as EPG database

Fixed: next recording on … label time is not localized in Estuary Timer/Timer rules window

Fixed: channel manager does not rename backend channel

Fixed: playing archived programme not selected when opening the Guide window

Fixed: GUI not updated on removal/insert/hide/unhide of channel groups

Updated: improved look of PVR windows in Estuary

Music Library

Fixed: issue with music from cuesheets where only the first track was being added to the library on rescanning, with the rest being deleted

JSON-RPC

Fixed: PVR – Reintroduced broadcast properties ‘hastimer’, ‘hastimerrule’, ‘hasrecording’, ‘recording’

Fixed: PVR – Reintroduced channel property ‘isrecording’

Subtitles

Fixed: detection of system fonts (directwrite) on windows for ASS subtitles

Fixed: detection of user fonts (in userdata/fonts) for ASS subtitles

Fixed: rendering of semi-transparent ASS subtitles on Wayland

GUI/Interface

Fixed: media flagging for DVD/BluRay

Web Interface

Updated: Chorus2 based on community contributions

Filesystem

Updated: enable filecaching by default for network filesystems

Updated: improve filecache error handling

Network

Updated: improved reliability for HTTP and NFS network filesystems

Windows specifics

Added: support for WS-Discovery protocol that enables locating SMB servers and browsing shared folders using SMBv3.

Added: debug Info OSD Video. Extends current Debug Info Player (Ctrl+Shift+O) with new video-only info (Alt+O)

Fixed: with some unusual streams, incorrect HDR metadata could be passed (HDR10 passthrough).

Fixed: green screen on systems with old HW (DX feature level 9.1) playing 10-bit videos.

Fixed: black screen with Software render method and with DXVA2 hardware acceleration disabled.

Fixed: green screen when playing the menu of some DVDs (MPEG2 SD only).

Fixed: credentials being requested for anonymous SMB shares

Updated: VC runtimes included in the installer to add compatibility with VS2019 and VS2017 at the same time.

Android specifics

Fixed: SMB shares mounted on system level not visible in Kodi

Fixed: SMB shares labelled with cryptic numbers (UUID) instead of actual disk name

Xbox specifics

This version also brings 19.1 to the Xbox – while 19.0 has been in the Microsoft Store since launch, this was Windows-only while we found a way to adequately test the new release on Xbox. We’ve fixed that now, so Xbox users will automatically upgrade from 18.9 to 19.1 if you’ve got auto-update enabled. It’s worth mentioning that there’s a known memory limitation – present in 18.x as well – that causes Xbox application crashes with 4k content, so please be aware.

Potete scaricare la nuova versione attraverso il sito ufficiale, ove troverete tutte le piattaforme supportate.