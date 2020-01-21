DAZN, ecco il calendario di tutti gli eventi dal 22 al 27 Gennaio

Per gli amanti dello sport su DAZN ecco la programmazione con tutti gli eventi sportivi che sarà possibile vedere sulla piattaforma di streaming, compreso il calendario delle prossime partite della Serie A. Tra le proposte spicca il weekend di serie A TIM, oltre alla sfida internazionale tra Valencia e Barcelona, ma non perdetevi anche gli Australian Open e il Rally di Montecarlo.
Dove evidenziato dalla dicitura (E) potrete guardare gli eventi sul canale dedicato Eurosport. Tra l’altro, vi ricordiamo che dal 10 Dicembre è possibile guardare DAZN anche su TIMVISION, addebitando il costo del servizio sulla bolletta TIM: buona visione!
22 Gennaio
- Australian Open | Secondo round | ore 0:55 (E)
- 7DAYS EuroCup | Germani Brescia Leonessa – EWE Baskets Oldenburg | ore 0:55 (E)
- Coupe de la Ligue | Reims – PSG | ore 21:00
- CEV Champions League (F) | Lokomotiv Kaliningrad Regione – Savino Del Bene Scandicci | ore 18:00
- CEV Champions League (F) | A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano – CSM Volei Alba Blaj ore 20:30
23 Gennaio
- Igor Gorgonzola Novara – Allianz MTV Stuttgart | CEV Champions League (F) | ore 20:30
- Australian Open | Secondo round | 0:55 (E)
- CA Progreso – Barcelona SC | Copa Libertadores | ore 1:30
- Rally Montecarlo, Stage 1 | WRC – FIA World Rally Championship | ore 20:30
24 Gennaio
- Australian Open | Terzo round | ore 0:55 (E)
- Ligue 1 Conforama | Nice – Rennes | ore 20:45
- FA Cup | Northampton – Derby | ore 21:00
- LaLiga Santander | Osasuna – Levante | ore 21:00
- Serie BKT | Empoli – Chievo Verona | ore 21:00
25 Gennaio
- Rally Montecarlo, Stage 2 | WRC – FIA World Rally Championship | ore 9:30
- Bansko – Downhill femminile | FIS Alpine Ski World Cup | ore 10:00 (E)
- Kitzbuhel – Downhill maschile | FIS Alpine Ski World Cup | ore 11:25 (E)
- Espanyol – Athletic Club LaLiga Santander | ore 13:00
- Brentford – Leicester | FA Cup | ore 13:45
- Rally Montecarlo, Stage 3 | WRC – FIA World Rally Championship | ore 14:00
- Doppia eliminazione | World Championship of Ping Pong | ore 13:00
- Cittadella – Benevento | Serie BKT | ore 15:00
- Virtus Entella – Cremonese | Serie BKT | ore 15:00
- Pisa – Juve Stabia | Serie BKT | ore 15:00
- Salernitana – Cosenza | Serie BKT | ore 18:00
- Pordenone – Pescara | Serie BKT | ore 15:00
- Valencia – Barcelona | LaLiga Santander | ore 16:00
- Southampton – Tottenham | FA Cup | ore 16:00
- Marseille – Angers | Ligue 1 Conforama | ore 17:30
- Hull City – Chelsea | FA Cup | ore 18:30
- Alaves – Villareal | LaLiga Santander | ore 18:30
- Sedicesimi | World Championship of Ping Pong | ore 18:30
- Monaco – Strasbourg | Ligue 1 Conforama | ore 20:00
- Umana Reyer Venezia – Segafredo Virtus Bologna | Lega Basket Serie A | ore 20:20 (E)
- Club Joventut Badalona – Casademont Zaragoza | Liga ACB | ore 20:30
- Torino – Atalanta | Serie A TIM | ore 20:45
- Sevilla – Granada | LaLiga Santander | ore 21:00
26 Gennaio
- Bellator 238: Budd – Cyborg | Bellator 2020 | ore 4:00
- Atletico Madrid – Leganes | LaLiga Santander | ore 12:00
- Inter – Cagliari | Serie A TIM | ore 12:30
- Sampdoria – Sassuolo | Serie A TIM | ore 15:00
- Crotone – Spezia | Serie BKT | ore 15:00
- Venezia – Trapani | Serie BKT | ore 15:00
- Pompea Fortitudo Bologna – Openjobmetis Varese | Lega Basket Serie A | ore 16:35
- Giorno 2, sessione 2 | World Championship of Ping Pong | ore 18:00
- Real Valladolid – Real Madrid | LaLiga Santander | ore 21:00
- Lille – PSG | Ligue 1 Conforama | ore 21:00
- Ascoli – Frosinone | Serie BKT | ore 21:00
- Pro Bowl: AFC – NFC | NFL | ore 21:00
27 Gennaio
- Perugia – Livorno | Serie BKT | ore 21:00